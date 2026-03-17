BDO, 2GO cut costs to bring OFWs closer to home

The initiative aims to make it more affordable for Filipinos abroad to stay connected with their loved ones through balikbayan boxes and home visits.

“At BDO, we’ve always believed in finding ways to make life better for our kabayans abroad and their loved ones here in the Philippines,” said Gloria, senior vice president and head of BDO Remittance Genie.

“This collaboration with 2GO is another way to say ‘thank you’ to them—to make every connection, every homecoming, and every act of love a little easier,” she added.