BDO, 2GO cut costs to bring OFWs closer to home

BDO Unibank and 2GO have renewed their partnership to provide exclusive shipping and travel discounts for overseas Filipino workers and their families.
Under the agreement, BDO Kabayan Savings accountholders will receive a 10 percent discount on shipments via 2GO Express and FedEx, and a 20 percent discount on select travel routes.
The initiative aims to make it more affordable for Filipinos abroad to stay connected with their loved ones through balikbayan boxes and home visits.
“At BDO, we’ve always believed in finding ways to make life better for our kabayans abroad and their loved ones here in the Philippines,” said Gloria, senior vice president and head of BDO Remittance Genie.
“This collaboration with 2GO is another way to say ‘thank you’ to them—to make every connection, every homecoming, and every act of love a little easier,” she added.
2GO said the partnership highlights its commitment to providing accessible logistics and travel services to Filipinos.
“Through this continued partnership with BDO, we’re giving our kabayans a more affordable way to send love back home or visit their families,” said Blessie Cruz, vice president and head of retail at 2GO.
The companies said the agreement will run through 2026, with discounts available nationwide across 2GO outlets.
Both firms emphasized that the partnership reflects their shared goal of supporting overseas Filipinos by easing the cost of deliveries and travel.