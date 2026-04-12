BDO Life sets Quezon City career day

BDO Life reminded applicants that it does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.

The company, a subsidiary of BDO Unibank Inc., offers a range of life insurance products, including protection, health, education, savings, retirement, and estate planning solutions for individuals and families. It also provides group term life insurance for corporate clients.

BDO Life said its products are not deposit accounts and are not insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation nor guaranteed by BDO Unibank.

The insurer operates under the regulation of the Insurance Commission and is authorized to offer insurance products exclusively within the Philippines.