Valdez, Baron rally, climb PVL All-Star ranking

Valdez, with 14.60 percent, overtook Capital1 rookie Bella Belen (12.47 percent) for second place in the outside hitter race for Team Heart, while fellow Cool Smasher Jema Galanza continues to run away with the lead at 30.08 percent.

Meanwhile, Baron moved up to second in the middle blocker standings for Team Heart with 18.84 percent of the votes, overtaking Nxled’s MJ Phillips, who slipped to third with 16.19 percent, while Creamline’s Jeanette Panaga continues to dominate at the top with 36.91 percent also for Team Heart.

Creamline’s Jia de Guzman remains on top of the setter rankings with 72.05 percent and is on track to secure the starting role for Team Heart, while Cignal’s Erika Santos still leads the opposite spiker position with 39.02 percent, and Akari’s Justine Jazareno at libero standings with 49.76 percent.

Over at Team Hustle, Arado reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the libero poll with 35.85 percent, moving past ZUS Coffee’s Alyssa Eroa, who slipped to second with 25.43 percent.

The rest of the voting picture remains largely unchanged across other positions for Team Hustle, with frontrunners continuing to hold their ground.

Kim Fajardo (PLDT) leads the setter race with 61.75 percent, while Bernadeth Pons (Creamline) sits at 36.94 percent and Eya Laure (Choco Mucho) at 29.54 percent in the outside hitter category.

Tots Carlos (Creamline) tops the opposite spiker position with 42.08 percent, while Mika Reyes (PLDT) holds 29.52 percent and Fifi Sharma (Akari) has 28.44 percent in the middle blocker standings.

The same steady trend, meanwhile, holds on the Spikers’ Turf side of the All-Star voting, although several players also made their way back into contention as the final stretch of selection continues for the Volleyball All-Star Showcase.

For Team Power, Criss Cross stars continue to dominate the voting, with Adrian Villados leading the setter race at 69.42 percent, Jude Garcia topping the opposite spiker category at 68.74 percent, and Menard Guerrero pacing the libero position at 68.61 percent.

Louie Ramirez (Savouge) with 29.87 percent and Jaron Requinton (Criss Cross) with 29.43 percent both overtook last week’s leader Noel Kampton (Criss Cross), who slid to third place in a tightly contested outside hitter race with 28.11 percent.

Meanwhile, JP Bugaoan (Savouge) remains at the top of Team Power’s middle blocker tally with 28.92 percent, while Billie Anima (Alpha Insurance) surprisingly moved up to second with 24.33 percent, pushing Kim Malabunga (Criss Cross) down to third with 19.95 percent.