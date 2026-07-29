"And they look like they don't want to score anymore," one commentator said during the broadcast.

"Hey, seven minutes without a basket in the fourth quarter!"

Another commentator added, "Oh my gosh, I'm gonna stop covering Bacolod's game because tataas ang blood pressure ko."

Fans also took to social media, pointing to several turnovers, missed shots, and what they described as unusual body language from Bacolod players.

"Di nasabihan yung commentator na game fixing," one netizen wrote.

"Nakita niyo na sponsor sa jersey nagtaka pa kayo," another commented.

Despite the online speculation, no evidence has been publicly presented establishing that the game was fixed, and the unusual performance alone does not prove wrongdoing.

Game-fixing has long been a concern in Philippine basketball, particularly with the growth of online betting. One of the most notable incidents involved the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, where the Siquijor Mystics and Lapu-Lapu City Heroes became embroiled in a widely criticized controversy that prompted league sanctions.

The latest incident has renewed concerns among basketball fans about the integrity of domestic competitions and the potential impact of betting-related controversies on public trust.

As of posting, the MPBL has not issued a statement regarding the online allegations surrounding the game.