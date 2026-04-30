PVL, Spikers’ Turf stars rock Candon

On the other side, Team Hustle brings its own firepower with Kim Fajardo, Kianna Dy and Mika Reyes of PLDT leading the charge. They are joined by Kath Arado (PLDT), Bernadeth Pons (Creamline), Eya Laure (Choco Mucho) and Fifi Sharma (Akari), under the guidance of Rommel Abella, who takes over the coaching chores from Shaq delos Santos.

Their bench is just as deep, featuring Brooke Van Sickle (Nxled) and Tots Carlos (Creamline), along with Alohi Robins-Hardy (Farm Fresh), Ivy Lacsina (Akari), Jackie Acuña (Cignal), Alyssa Eroa (ZUS Coffee) and Bea de Leon (Creamline), ensuring a relentless pace and high-level play throughout the match.

Earlier in the day, the Spikers’ Turf All-Star Game will showcase the men’s division with Team Power and Team Passion going head-to-head.

Team Power will be led by Savouge coach Sydney Calderon, with the starting unit composed of Jude Garcia, Adrian Villados, Noel Kampton, Lloyd Josafat, and Menard Guerrero (Criss Cross), alongside Louie Ramirez (Savouge).

Kim Malabunga (Criss Cross) will also step into the starting lineup in place of JP Bugaoan (Savouge).

The bench of Team Power features EJ Casaña and Vince Lorenzo (AEP-Cabstars), Billie Anima and JM Ronquillo (Alpha Insurance), Jaron Requinton (Criss Cross), and Jayvee Sumagaysay (VNS Always Bright Laticrete).

Edward Camposano (Alpha Insurance) will be replaced by Ysay Marasigan (Criss Cross).

Team Passion, on the other hand, will be coached by Criss Cross mentor Tai Bundit, fielding a starting six of Mark Calado, Vince Imperial, Giles Torres, and Rikko Marmeto (Savouge), Alche Gupiteo and Poy Colinares (Criss Cross) and Jau Umandal (Alpha Insurance).

Comprising Team Passion’s reserves are Nico Almendras, John Philip Pepito, and Gian Glorioso (Criss Cross), Mfena Gwaza and Jay Rack De La Noche (AEP-Cabstars) and Cian Silang (Alpha Insurance).

Jared Schnake (AEP-Cabstars) will complete the bench, replacing Shawie Caritativo of (Savouge).

Adding intrigue to both All-Star Games is the introduction of the “Premier Ball,” a special rule designed to heighten excitement. Once per set, each team may activate the Premier Ball — signaled by the captain — which, if used to win a rally, awards two points instead of one.

To maintain competitive balance, the Premier Ball cannot be used to close out a set. Its use is capped at 22 points in sets one to four and 12 points in a deciding fifth set, ensuring added drama without directly determining the outcome.

Beyond the matches, fans will also enjoy skill-based contests, including the Setter Challenge, Digging Challenge, and Serving Challenge, making the showcase not just a battle of teams, but a celebration of individual excellence.

With an unprecedented assembly of volleyball’s biggest names all in one venue, the 2026 Volleyball All-Star Showcase stands as a true celebration of the sport — where elite talent, fierce competition and pure entertainment come together in one unforgettable event.