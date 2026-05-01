Visa, BPI launch cross-border payment service

Visa Direct facilitates real-time push payments, offering faster and more transparent transfers compared with traditional remittance channels. The platform currently reaches over 12 billion endpoints across more than 195 countries and territories and supports transactions in 150 currencies.

The partnership comes as digital remittance adoption continues to rise in the Philippines, with a majority of Filipinos opting to send and receive money through digital channels.

BPI officials said the collaboration aims to extend the convenience of domestic real-time payments to international transfers, enabling users to move funds overseas through the bank’s mobile app.

Visa Philippines country manager Jeffrey Navarro said the rollout is expected to enhance financial inclusion and help small businesses and individuals access more opportunities in the global digital economy.