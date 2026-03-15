AllBank Partners with Manny Pay

AllBank has officially launched a strategic partnership with Manny Pay, the flagship digital payments platform of 7th Pillar Integration Systems Corp., to bring faster, more secure, and more accessible financial services to Filipino consumers and businesses.
Through this collaboration, Manny Pay is now powered by AllBank’s robust banking infrastructure, enabling lightning-fast disbursements and seamless QRPh transactions. The partnership aims to accelerate financial inclusion by expanding access to digital banking, particularly in underserved communities.
“AllBank’s partnership with Manny Pay reflects our strong commitment to advancing financial inclusion through innovation,” said Jesus Vicente Garcia, President of AllBank. “By integrating QRPh capabilities and enhancing disbursement services, we are making digital banking more accessible, efficient, and secure for Filipinos. This collaboration is a testament to our mission of empowering communities through reliable and technology-driven financial solutions.”
“Manny Pay was built with the vision of making digital financial services more accessible and empowering for every Filipino,” said Chairman Emmanuel D. Pacquiao. “Our partnership with AllBank represents an important step in strengthening the digital payments ecosystem in the Philippines and creating more opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities to participate in a more connected economy.”
Marc Hussein Bundalian, President and CEO of Manny Pay, added, “By working with AllBank, we are able to enhance the capabilities of the Manny Pay platform and continue delivering innovative financial solutions to our growing user base. This collaboration allows us to scale faster, improve transaction efficiency, and support the evolving financial needs of Filipinos as digital adoption continues to accelerate.”
The partnership underscores the shared vision of AllBank and Manny Pay to streamline financial transactions and support inclusive growth in the digital economy. By combining Manny Pay’s fintech agility with AllBank’s established banking expertise, the two organizations are delivering champion-level digital banking solutions designed specifically for the needs of Filipino users.
Consumers and businesses are encouraged to download the Manny Pay mobile app and experience faster, safer, and more convenient digital transactions.