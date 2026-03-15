AllBank Partners with Manny Pay

“AllBank’s partnership with Manny Pay reflects our strong commitment to advancing financial inclusion through innovation,” said Jesus Vicente Garcia, President of AllBank. “By integrating QRPh capabilities and enhancing disbursement services, we are making digital banking more accessible, efficient, and secure for Filipinos. This collaboration is a testament to our mission of empowering communities through reliable and technology-driven financial solutions.”

“Manny Pay was built with the vision of making digital financial services more accessible and empowering for every Filipino,” said Chairman Emmanuel D. Pacquiao. “Our partnership with AllBank represents an important step in strengthening the digital payments ecosystem in the Philippines and creating more opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities to participate in a more connected economy.”

Marc Hussein Bundalian, President and CEO of Manny Pay, added, “By working with AllBank, we are able to enhance the capabilities of the Manny Pay platform and continue delivering innovative financial solutions to our growing user base. This collaboration allows us to scale faster, improve transaction efficiency, and support the evolving financial needs of Filipinos as digital adoption continues to accelerate.”