What was most baffling about the interview was this: If the two already knew this was an elaborate setup, why did they not reveal the identity of the woman? How much, if anything, were they paid? What made them agree to the encounter in the first place, given that she was a total stranger and, frankly speaking, not exactly drop-dead gorgeous?

This is not merely about fun, a moment of lunacy or misplaced trust.

These two gentlemen, along with the others who apparently had a private encounter with the still-unnamed woman, clearly consented. Based on what can be seen in the videos, it cannot be denied that they willingly took part in the intimacy.

So the questions remain: Why discuss the scandal only now? Was it disastrous to their sense of masculinity? Did it make them feel less of a man? And why are their legal counsels reacting to their bedroom troubles at a turtle’s pace?

There are bigger, pardon the pun, issues at hand than this clear case of much ado about nothing.

The problem is not that they were exposed. The problem is that they are still trying to turn exposure into explanation, scandal into sympathy, and embarrassment into a media moment.

At this point, they are milking it dry.