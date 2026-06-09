Death toll in Angeles building collapse rises to 30

The Bureau of Fire Protection Central Luzon confirmed the latest fatality after responders recovered another victim at 12:18 a.m., hours after another body was retrieved at 9:37 p.m., bringing the previous count from 28 to 29.

"Our teams are working systematically, clearing debris and opening access routes to make sure no part of the structure is left unchecked," BFP spokesperson Fire Superintendent Maria Leah Sejili said.

Operations continue around the clock under a Unified Command structure, with Philippine Coast Guard K9 teams assisting in locating victims and assessing conditions beneath the rubble.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II visited the site on Tuesday to monitor the ongoing operations and expressed gratitude to the responders.

"We stand with our responders and ensure they have full support as they carry out this difficult task," Lazatin said.

Despite the continuing operation in Pampanga, the BFP has also deployed specialized teams to Mindanao to assist in search, rescue and damage assessment efforts following the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

The city government also thanked private organizations for supporting personnel working at the site. Among the donors are Hausland Holdings Inc., which provided food packs, and supporters from Hopewell, Virginia, in the United States, who sent chainsaws, ropes, boots and gloves for rescue operations.

Lazatin said the donations have boosted the morale of the responders as they continue the painstaking search for any remaining victims beneath the debris.