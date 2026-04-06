On bang-bang, beach boys, break-ups and what-have-you

The past Holy Week was a relatively quiet time for Philippine show business. A majority of artists were either out of town or out of the country. A handful attended their graduation rites. Others took a social media break and detox, enjoying rest and recreational activities.
Still, there were some who made it to the public’s consciousness because what they did aroused curiosity, introduced something new, and shook many from their suspended sensibilities and the silence that keeps discontent and rage at bay.
'Bang-bang'
Blood vs Duty, produced by JRB Creative Production and directed by FM Reyes, Bjoy Balagtas and Rico Navarro, with Erwin Tagle as action director, landed as the third most-watched show on Netflix Philippines during its first night. Even this early, viewers who have seen its initial episode are praising its cinematic feel and polish, intriguing narrative involving gun smuggling, clashes in belief and faith, high-octane action sequences and engaging performances by its cast led by Richard Gutierrez (Marcus), Gerald Anderson (Jalil), Barbie Imperial (Jamila), Bela Padilla (Lara) and Baron Geisler (Felix).
During its invitational press preview — where three episodes were presented to members of the media and the blogging/vlogging community — the series received instantaneous applause after the credits rolled. What was viewed was at par with international action dramas in terms of execution of action sequences, cinematography, direction, effects, storytelling and the performances of both lead and supporting cast.
It aired on free TV last night, and all I can say is that it deserves — and is fitting for — the 8 p.m. slot vacated by Coco Martin’s Batang Quiapo.
Beach boys
PBB Collab Edition winner Brent Manalo showed off his hairless, beach-ready look, clad in black board shorts. This sighting came after alleged man-to-man entanglements.
Singer Jason Dy slayed with his gumamela accessory and, in my book, had the best-looking physique — one that screamed, “I’m too sexy for my shirt and board shorts.” Yes, he clearly had the chutzpah to strike a pose wearing nothing more than his swim skivvies.
Partners Jose Marie Viceral, a.k.a. Vice Ganda, and Ion Perez played the perfect pair in a beach photo shoot, which Ganda posted on her Instagram page. Her caption read: “Sinasagip mo ako palagi. Mahal na mahal kita @perezion (You save me always. I love you very much).” Perez responded: “Laging ‘sayo.’ I love you.”
I still long for the day to see a photo or moment of the two where they are not perfectly styled and polished — but instead show Jose Marie sans heavy makeup and expensive blonde wigs, the “Tutoy” that Perez loves. In that imagined photo, we would see the look of love in their eyes in a candid, unchoreographed and unstiff moment.
Break-ups
What Lies Beneath stars Patrick Ramirez and Dingdong Batan have broken up. The reason behind the end of their two-year relationship remains unclear, as no one seems willing to tell the truth. The lengthy posts Ramirez shared on Instagram were dramatic and sincere; however, the real cause of the breakup remains undisclosed. Batan has not issued any reaction or statement as of this writing.
Interestingly, on X, someone claimed that a third party caused the relationship’s demise and even had the audacity to name the supposed culprit. I am not disclosing that name here, as the person is a private individual. Time is always the ultimate truth-teller, so our choices are either to wait — or simply not give a damn about this kabaklaan.
And for every breakup, there is always a new couple alert. Across various social media platforms — particularly Facebook, X and Twitter — kibitzers and observers are suggesting that Mister Cosmopolitan 2025 first runner-up Kenneth Marcelino and Mister Supranational 4th runner-up Kenneth Cabungcal are sharing a delightful bromance. Their frequent public appearances, video collaborations and undeniable chemistry—enough to make wall paint melt — are being cited as proof, making everyone go “oooh.”
This quiet and stillness in show business never lasts. The happy chaos and the many colorful characters of this side of Southeast Asian Hollywood will soon be back in full force and throttle.