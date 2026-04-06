On bang-bang, beach boys, break-ups and what-have-you

'Bang-bang'

Blood vs Duty, produced by JRB Creative Production and directed by FM Reyes, Bjoy Balagtas and Rico Navarro, with Erwin Tagle as action director, landed as the third most-watched show on Netflix Philippines during its first night. Even this early, viewers who have seen its initial episode are praising its cinematic feel and polish, intriguing narrative involving gun smuggling, clashes in belief and faith, high-octane action sequences and engaging performances by its cast led by Richard Gutierrez (Marcus), Gerald Anderson (Jalil), Barbie Imperial (Jamila), Bela Padilla (Lara) and Baron Geisler (Felix).

During its invitational press preview — where three episodes were presented to members of the media and the blogging/vlogging community — the series received instantaneous applause after the credits rolled. What was viewed was at par with international action dramas in terms of execution of action sequences, cinematography, direction, effects, storytelling and the performances of both lead and supporting cast.

It aired on free TV last night, and all I can say is that it deserves — and is fitting for — the 8 p.m. slot vacated by Coco Martin’s Batang Quiapo.

Beach boys

PBB Collab Edition winner Brent Manalo showed off his hairless, beach-ready look, clad in black board shorts. This sighting came after alleged man-to-man entanglements.

Singer Jason Dy slayed with his gumamela accessory and, in my book, had the best-looking physique — one that screamed, “I’m too sexy for my shirt and board shorts.” Yes, he clearly had the chutzpah to strike a pose wearing nothing more than his swim skivvies.

Partners Jose Marie Viceral, a.k.a. Vice Ganda, and Ion Perez played the perfect pair in a beach photo shoot, which Ganda posted on her Instagram page. Her caption read: “Sinasagip mo ako palagi. Mahal na mahal kita @perezion (You save me always. I love you very much).” Perez responded: “Laging ‘sayo.’ I love you.”