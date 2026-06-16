Makabayan seeks probe into workplace safety after Angeles building collapse

In a House resolution, the minority bloc urged Congress to address policy gaps within the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and establish clearer responsibilities for both the agency and employers in ensuring safe working conditions. The lawmakers cited a 2025 report from the Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development that recorded 369 work-related deaths and 516 workplace injuries nationwide.

The group also pointed to what it described as an insufficient number of labor inspectors, noting that only 532 inspectors oversee more than 1.24 million establishments nationwide as of 2024. Makabayan further noted that DOLE had issued a work stoppage order against Golden Years Construction and Steelworks for the same building in September 2025, underscoring the need for reforms to better protect workers across all industries.