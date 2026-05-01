Business continuity training empowers local MSMEs through SM-DTI partnership

The activity forms part of the ongoing nationwide BCP program of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., in collaboration with the DTI. Now in its second year, the program continues to empower MSMEs across SM Supermalls. To date, it has reached thousands of tenant-partners and entrepreneurs through a series of training sessions focused on strengthening business preparedness.

Participants gained a deeper understanding of business continuity planning, including risk assessment, response strategies, and practical measures to ensure uninterrupted operations during unforeseen disruptions such as natural disasters and emergencies.

Recognizing MSMEs as a vital pillar of the local economy, SM City La Union remains committed to supporting its tenant-partners through learning and development initiatives—helping ensure that businesses not only grow, but are also equipped to withstand challenges and adapt to an evolving landscape.