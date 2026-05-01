20 applicants secure jobs in on-the-spot fair

Lopez-Cortez welcomed guests, including Mayor Lenj Paulino, TESDA Zambales Provincial Director Rhygan I. Prado, DOLE Zambales Provincial Director Reynante N. Lugtu, and PESO Manager Mario Esquillo.

Last year, the SM Supermalls Labor Day Job Fair was held across 20 participating malls and venues nationwide.

"Last year, we mounted 388 job fairs nationwide, welcomed over 228,000 job seekers, and helped generate more than 30,000 HOTs opportunities," she said.

SM Job Fairs are regular, nationwide hiring events held at SM Supermalls in partnership with DOLE, offering thousands of jobs, including hired-on-the-spot (HOTS) opportunities.

They connect job seekers with retail, service, and corporate employers while providing free upskilling, such as AI training, and on-site government document assistance.

Held regularly at various SM Malls nationwide (e.g., SMX Convention Center, SM City Marikina). Major events often occur during Labor Day, 1 May, and Kalayaan Day, 12 June.