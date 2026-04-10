Jobs, skills, hiring on the spot: SM job fairs expand for Labor Day

“Makakatulong yung ganitong pa-event sa mga pamilya,” said Joshua Bulauitan, who was hired on the spot as a sales clerk. “Kung wala kang trabaho at nagigipit ka na, pumunta ka lang dito—may instant trabaho ka.”

Employers also cited the efficiency of the platform in reaching qualified candidates.

“Sumali po kami dito because we are looking to hire more employees,” said Lyka Sababan of SM Appliance Center. “Alam po namin na maraming jobseekers ang pumupunta dito, and effective po talaga ang job fairs para sa mga companies na naghahanap ng new employees.”

The job fairs also integrate skills development, including digital and AI training in partnership with institutions such as Asia Pacific College, to help workers adapt to a rapidly changing labor market.

In the lead-up to Labor Day, job fairs will be held in several locations, including SM City Davao, Marikina, Novaliches, Fairview, and Trece Martires.

The main Labor Day events on 1 May will take place across multiple SM malls nationwide, bringing together employers, jobseekers, and government agencies in a single hiring platform.

SM said the program reflects its broader effort to support employment, strengthen communities, and connect Filipinos to opportunities closer to home.