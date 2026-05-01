12K job vacancies offered at QC job fair

“Labor Day is not only a commemoration of the hard work, perseverance, and sacrifices of Filipino workers, but also an opportunity for us to come together and open more opportunities for everyone,” DOLE-NCR QC Field Office Director II Rowella V. Gande said on behalf of Regional Director Atty. Sarah Buena Mirasol.

Aside from the job fair, the agency also conducted activities for labor and employment program beneficiaries, including TUPAD payouts and the awarding of grants under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program and the Adjustment Measures Program.

During the Labor Day celebration, DOLE-NCR set up 18 job fair sites across Metro Manila to provide residents with immediate access to employment opportunities.