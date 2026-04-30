Labor Day: Economic Hope Amid Enduring Advocacy

In its 23 April statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said at least 115,358 openings will be available in 88 job fair sites, most of them located in high-traffic shopping malls to maximize accessibility and turnout.

The number is expected to grow even further as more companies confirm participation in the days leading up to Labor Day.

At least 1,280 employers are set to join the initiative, offering roles across sectors driving the country’s economic rebound — from retail and manufacturing to construction, business process outsourcing and hospitality.

Among the most in-demand positions are sales associates, stock clerks, production workers, construction laborers, customer service representatives, and food service personnel such as baristas and line cooks.

The effort aligns with the broader employment agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. By bringing employers and applicants face-to-face in a single day, the government hopes to fast-track hiring and reduce the friction that often keeps jobseekers out of the labor market.

Recent data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) suggests that while the labor market is improving, the road to full recovery remains uneven.

The unemployment rate dipped to 5.1 percent in February 2026 from 5.8 percent in January, equivalent to about 2.66 million unemployed Filipinos — an improvement from 2.96 million the previous month. Total employment rose to 49.43 million, buoyed by gains in administrative support, transportation, and hospitality sectors.

Yet beneath these gains lies a more complex picture. Underemployment, often described as the “hidden struggle” of the workforce, remains elevated at 11.8 percent, affecting around 5.84 million Filipinos who are either seeking additional hours or better-paying jobs.

The services sector continues to dominate employment at 63.5 percent, followed by agriculture at 18.8 percent and industry at 17.7 percent, underscoring both the strengths and structural imbalances of the labor landscape.

Against this backdrop, DoLE’s Labor Day job fairs are being framed not just as a hiring event, but as a direct response to persistent employment gaps — an intervention designed to move thousands from uncertainty to stability in a single, coordinated push.

Jobseekers are urged to come prepared with multiple copies of their resumes and valid identification cards to speed up application processes, with some employers expected to conduct on-the-spot interviews and even same-day hiring.

Meanwhile, as opportunity takes center stage, security forces are preparing for the other defining face of Labor Day — protests.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced the deployment of more than 106,000 personnel nationwide to ensure peaceful observance, with heightened alert status from 30 April to 2 May.

PNP spokesperson Randulf Tuaño said authorities are maintaining strict monitoring protocols despite the absence of credible threats. Applications for rallies in Metro Manila, covering areas such as the US Embassy, UP Diliman, Welcome Rotonda, and the DSWD-Quezon City area, were not approved as these fall outside designated freedom parks.

This duality — jobs and protests — captures the enduring essence of Labor Day in the Philippines, a tradition rooted in both aspiration and advocacy.

The first Labor Day celebration on 1 May 1903, organized by the Union Obrera Democratica de Filipinas, saw thousands of workers march from Tondo to Malacañang, demanding independence and labor rights during the American colonial period. Leaders like Isabelo de los Reyes and Herminigildo Cruz laid the foundation for a movement that would shape the country’s labor policies for generations.

More than a century later, that same spirit persists, but with a modern twist, as today’s Labor Day is no longer just about raising fists in protest; it is also about opening doors to employment, stability and economic mobility.