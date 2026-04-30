What’s next for the Justice panel? Consolidation and transmission – Luistro

“We will transmit on May 4 and then I anticipate that the plenary will be transmitting these documents to all the members of the House of Representatives,” she said during a radio interview this Thursday.

Unlike their seemingly swift and scheduled process, Luistro explained that there was no exact timeframe on when the plenary was going to conduct the voting on the said report.

She noted that it was important for all lawmakers to be provided with ample time to study the contents of the articles so that they could formulate a verdict that was grounded on its study.

“What’s important is that they send copies of the document to the Vice President and members of the House of Representatives for them to be able to cope up with an informed decision,” the solon said.

Luistro expressed that the calculated approach stemmed from the Supreme Court’s decision on the previous case of impeachment against the Vice President which mandated that members of the House of Representatives should be granted with sufficient time to review all documents before voting.