House finds probable cause vs Sara

Justice panel chairperson Gerville Luistro said the committee report will be prepared by 4 May, the next hearing date. She reiterated the invitation to Duterte to attend the proceedings then.

Duterte, however, continued to be absent from the hearings. Abante criticized her continued non-appearance, saying it reflected avoidance. “To our Vice President, silence and avoidance from the hearing are not defenses. This shows fear,” he said.

De Lima, for her part, said the evidence presented across three clarificatory hearings supported the committee’s conclusion.

“After the three clarificatory hearings, based on the testimonies, documents, and evidence presented, our conclusion is clear — there is probable cause,” she said.