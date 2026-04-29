Justice panel finds existence of probable cause in VP Duterte impeachment raps

On the matter of Duterte, she remained absent in her proceedings, a pattern that was persistent from the very start of the hearings.

Abante openly called out the Vice President over her continued absence, noting that it indicated that the latter was scared of facing issues concerning her rule.

“Sa ating Bise President, ang pananahimik at pag-iwas sa mga hearing ay hindi depensa—ito ay indikasyon ng takot,” he expressed.

(To our Vice President, silence and avoidance from the hearing are not defenses, this shows fear)

For her part, De Lima offered her opinion on the various presentations of resource persons throughout the three clarificatory hearings that were undertaken.

The solon posited that all of the submissions justified the finding of probable cause in the complaints.

“Matapos ang tatlong clarificatory hearings batay sa mga testimonya, dokumento at ebidensyang iniharap, malinaw ang ating konklusyon—there is probable cause,” she said.

(After the three clarificatory hearings, based on the testimonies, documents, and evidence presented, our conclusion is clear—there is probable cause)