Justice panel finds existence of probable cause in VP Duterte impeachment raps

The House Committee on Justice registered a unanimous vote in favor of deeming the existence of probable cause for the evidence in the two impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.
After hearing the summaries from the complaints endorsers in Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima and Manila 6th District Rep. Benny Abante together with a video presentation from the Justice panel, the motion of Pinoy Workers Rep. Franz Legazpi to vote on the existence of probable cause was approved.
All 53 members of the committee present during the proceeding approved the said motion, formally granting the panel the ability to craft its report for presentation in the House plenary.
Justice Committee Chairperson Gerville Luistro set the creation of the said document for 4 May, once again extending the invitation to the Vice President to attend the hearing.
On the matter of Duterte, she remained absent in her proceedings, a pattern that was persistent from the very start of the hearings.
Abante openly called out the Vice President over her continued absence, noting that it indicated that the latter was scared of facing issues concerning her rule.
“Sa ating Bise President, ang pananahimik at pag-iwas sa mga hearing ay hindi depensa—ito ay indikasyon ng takot,” he expressed.
(To our Vice President, silence and avoidance from the hearing are not defenses, this shows fear)
For her part, De Lima offered her opinion on the various presentations of resource persons throughout the three clarificatory hearings that were undertaken.
The solon posited that all of the submissions justified the finding of probable cause in the complaints.
“Matapos ang tatlong clarificatory hearings batay sa mga testimonya, dokumento at ebidensyang iniharap, malinaw ang ating konklusyon—there is probable cause,” she said.
(After the three clarificatory hearings, based on the testimonies, documents, and evidence presented, our conclusion is clear—there is probable cause)