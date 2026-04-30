Health workers file graft charges against DOH exec over infra projects

EGB was among the 15 construction firms that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. mentioned to have taken 20 percent from the 2025 General Appropriations Act which had been the center of the anomalous flood control controversy in recent months.

With their evidence at hand, the complainants cited that Baggao should be subjected to charges for Grave Misconduct, Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of Public Service, and Gross Inefficiency.

It also called for immediate action on the matter, particularly since billions of pesos were being misused which could have been allocated for projects that provided functional support to the public.

“The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated–swift and decisive action is not only warranted but absolutely necessary to protect public funds and ensure that every peso allocated to hospitals truly serves the Filipino people,” the report stated.

The complainants reiterated that the procurement of billions of pesos could not be entrusted to officials that had family ties to people that own construction companies.