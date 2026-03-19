Remulla: ‘Slam dunk’ graft cases set vs 45 BFP Officials

Remulla said the action is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to intensify anti-corruption efforts and ensure accountability across all government agencies, particularly in high-value procurements.

Named respondents include former BFP Chiefs Leonardo R. Bañago and Louie S. Puracan, as well as suspended Fire Director Jesus Fernandez, along with members of the Bids and Awards Committee, Technical Working Group, and Technical Specifications Committee involved during the procurement cycles in question. Also impleaded are private suppliers Palmer Asia Inc. and F. Cura Industries, along with other individuals who may have conspired in the alleged scheme.

According to the complaint, officials allegedly tailored technical specifications for fire trucks over several years to favor only two suppliers, effectively restricting competition. The case cites a sharp increase in the cost of 1,000-gallon fire trucks, from ₱5.975 million per unit in 2014 to nearly ₱15 million in 2024, despite the absence of any documented market study or justification.

The complaint further details serious lapses in the procurement process, including the absence of proper deliberations and official records, failure of oversight bodies to conduct an independent review of technical specifications, and pre-bid conferences that did not meaningfully address bidders’ queries or result in the issuance of required bid bulletins.

Findings from the Bureau of Customs also flagged the same suppliers for undervaluing import declarations by more than 30 percent and failing to present key financial documents during audit proceedings.

The respondents are facing both administrative and criminal charges, including grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, and violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The DILG Secretary stressed that the case goes beyond procurement violations and speaks directly to the safety of Filipino communities. “Hindi dapat nalalagay sa alanganin ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan dahil sa iregularidad. Every procurement must be aboveboard, transparent, and anchored on the public interest,” DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said.

Remulla likewise reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening internal controls and institutional safeguards across its attached agencies to prevent similar incidents and restore public trust in government systems.