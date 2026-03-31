Health group files graft complaints vs Herbosa, 16 others

“This collective failure to exercise the ‘diligence of a good father of a family’ constitutes a criminal dereliction of duty and a direct violation of the public trust,” they said.

The complainants also alleged that the DOH ordered for the prompt disposal of the expiring medications in an effort to prevent media scrutiny.

As part of its ongoing investigation, the group requested for the Ombudsman to place the names it cited in the complaint on a preventive suspension to avoid potential tampering of evidence.

Various graft complaints have been previously filed against Herbosa, with the most recent case being a supposed rigging of a P1.8 billion mobile care facility filed last March 10.

The DOH Secretary has yet to submit a formal reply to the allegations.