Taguig's top 5 most wanted fugitive arrested

He was apprehended at around 3 p.m. along General Santos Avenue, Central Bicutan, Taguig City.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Gia Angeli Geraldez-Abarquez of Taguig City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 74 for three counts of falsification of commercial documents, with a recommended bail amounting to P336,000.

The suspect was brought to the Taguig City Health Office for a physical and medical examination prior to turnover for appropriate judicial proceedings.

The warrant of arrest will be duly returned to the issuing court.