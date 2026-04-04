Most wanted fugitive for carnapping nabbed in Pasay

Personnel of the Pasay City Police Station executed the warrant for the suspect's service of sentence for violation of Republic Act 10883, otherwide known as the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

The warrant was originally issued by Judge Rowena Nieves Adena Tan of the Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 118, Pasay City, dated 7 March 2022 under Criminal Case No. R-PSY-22-00495-CR.

During the course of the arrest, the operating unit us3d an alternative recording device in strict adherence to the Supreme Court Rules on the use of body-worn cameras to ensure the integrity of the procedure.

The suspect is currently in police custody for proper documentation before the return of the warrant to the court of origin. NEIL ALCOBER