Man nabbed for fake P172M lotto ticket

Further examination of the ticket revealed visible alterations, including handwritten entries. The PCSO Data Center and Security Office later confirmed that the ticket had been tampered with.

The suspect was arrested inside the PCSO premises, and the questioned ticket was secured as evidence.

He was brought for a standard medical examination and is now under police custody, with charges for falsification of public document being prepared in coordination with the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the importance of integrity in transactions involving public systems.

“We will not allow any attempt to undermine public trust through deceitful acts. Mabilis ang aksyon ng ating kapulisan dahil malinaw ang ating tungkulin—to protect the integrity of our institutions and ensure accountability,” he said.

“Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang ating operasyon laban sa anumang uri ng panlilinlang. The law applies to everyone, at pananagutin ang sinumang lalabag dito,” he added.