4 nabbed in Makati for P102-M counterfeit cancer drugs

Four individuals were arrested by operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in an entrapment operation targeting the sale of counterfeit medicines inside a hotel in Makati City on April 10, 2026.
The operation, conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Anti-Financial Crime and Cybercrime Unit in coordination with the Southern Police District, resulted in the arrest of four adult suspects who are now under police custody.
Seized from the suspects were 400 pieces of counterfeit cancer medication labeled as Keytruda 100 mg/4 ml, with an estimated market value of P102,577,500. Authorities said the items violate Republic Act No. 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.
PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units for the successful operation and stressed the gravity of the offense.
“Hindi biro ang ganitong krimen. Ang pagbebenta ng pekeng gamot ay direktang naglalagay sa panganib ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan. We will not allow these illegal activities to thrive,” he said.
He also issued a reminder to the public and a stern warning to those engaged in similar illegal activities.
“Sa ating mga kababayan, be cautious and discerning when buying products, lalo na kung may kinalaman sa kalusugan. Huwag basta magtitiwala sa mga kahina-hinalang transaksyon. At sa mga gumagawa nito, this is our warning—hindi kayo makakalusot. Mananagot kayo sa batas,” he added.
The operation forms part of the PNP’s intensified efforts under its focused agenda, particularly on enhanced police operations, to curb illegal trade and protect public health and safety.
It also supports the administration’s push to strengthen consumer protection and public welfare.
The PNP assured the public of its continued commitment to decisive and responsive policing under its program, “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”