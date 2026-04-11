4 nabbed in Makati for P102-M counterfeit cancer drugs

Four individuals were arrested by operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in an entrapment operation targeting the sale of counterfeit medicines inside a hotel in Makati City on April 10, 2026.

The operation, conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Anti-Financial Crime and Cybercrime Unit in coordination with the Southern Police District, resulted in the arrest of four adult suspects who are now under police custody.

Seized from the suspects were 400 pieces of counterfeit cancer medication labeled as Keytruda 100 mg/4 ml, with an estimated market value of P102,577,500. Authorities said the items violate Republic Act No. 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.