BSP, BDO launch financial literacy drive in Parañaque

Part of broader efforts

Officials said the program forms part of broader efforts to deepen financial inclusion at the grassroots level, particularly among communities exposed to income volatility and environmental risks.

BDO Foundation president Mario Deriquito said the initiative centers on “partnership, practical knowledge, and preparedness,” noting that financial literacy is key to building resilience among low-income households.

“If people know how to manage their finances, they become resilient,” he said in Filipino.

Whole-of-society approach to financial education

For its part, the BSP said the program supports its whole-of-society approach to financial education. “This collaboration shows what is possible when the public and private sectors work hand in hand for the good of our communities,” said BSP Economic and Financial Learning Office director Marianne Santos.