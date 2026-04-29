BIR padlocks Korean resto over underdeclared sales

The enforcement operation was led by BIR regional director Douglas Rufino and Revenue District Office 081 Head Fidel Calvan. The action was carried out under the bureau’s “Oplan Kandado” program, a national initiative that empowers the BIR to administratively suspend or close business operations for various tax infractions, including the underdeclaration of taxable sales by 30 percent or more.

Under the National Internal Revenue Code, the BIR maintains administrative powers to shutter businesses that violate tax laws until the discrepancies are settled and proper penalties are paid.