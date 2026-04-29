BOC clears luxury cars, returns 19 units to owners

BIR Assistant Commissioner James Roldan said the move is intended to preserve government interest while civil liabilities are being finalized.

“With the constructive distraint, that is to preserve the interests of the government in the event that the assessment cases are finalized,” Roldan said.

Fifteen vehicles registered under the Discaya couple were placed under constructive distraint, while four units linked to St. Gerrard Construction were subjected to seizure as part of collection proceedings.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said the agency is ensuring due process while safeguarding assets tied to the case.

“We are here to preserve assets and protect the government’s ability to collect taxes, while fully observing due process,” Mendoza said.

Authorities said the vehicles will remain in place and cannot be moved while the tax audit and collection proceedings continue.

The BIR earlier filed criminal tax cases against the Discaya couple in 2025 involving more than ₱7.18 billion in alleged liabilities, while St. Gerrard Construction faces a separate deficiency tax assessment exceeding ₱998 million.

The Discaya camp has maintained that the vehicles were acquired through loans and purchased in good faith from a local dealer.