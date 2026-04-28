PNP intensifies fight vs gambling-linked cops

“This kind of police officer symbolizes termites that threaten to destroy what we all built for the PNP,” Nartatez said. “We will not allow that to happen and will exhaust all necessary measures to identify them and hold them accountable.”

Nartatez tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to coordinate with the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group to intensify information-gathering against erring personnel.

The chief also issued a warning to regional and provincial commanders, reminding them that the principle of command responsibility will be strictly applied if their subordinates are caught engaging in illegal acts.

Nartatez said he would personally monitor the progress of the investigation into the Negros-based officer to ensure both administrative and criminal charges are filed.

“There are only a few of them in the PNP,” Nartatez said. “Let us all work together to identify them and remove them from our organization to protect our badge and our efforts in winning the hearts and minds of our countrymen.”