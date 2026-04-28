PNP chief orders crackdown on cops tied to illegal gambling

The directive came after a police major in Negros Island was accused of acting as a protector of online sabong and other illegal activities. The officer has been relieved from duty and placed under restrictive custody as authorities widen the probe. “This kind of police officer symbolizes termites that threaten to destroy what we all built for the PNP. We will not allow that to happen by exhausting all necessary measures to identify them and hold them accountable,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group have been tasked to intensify intelligence gathering against erring personnel, while commanders were warned of command responsibility. He added he would personally monitor the investigation to ensure charges are filed while observing due process, saying only a few officers are involved but must be removed to protect the organization’s integrity.