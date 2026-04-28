New World Makati turns Earth Hour into full campaign

The campaign opened with an Earth Hour dining event at Café 1228, followed by eco-focused offerings across the hotel, including a plant-based menu at Jasmine and the “Ugat” cocktail at The Lounge, which supports reforestation efforts through the Million Trees Foundation. Guests were also encouraged to adopt greener habits through lower-emission transport options such as the BYD hybrid car service and curated heritage visits within the city.

Internally, employees participated in reforestation activities, including preparing 1,000 tree saplings, alongside initiatives such as an Earth Day Run and Commute Day. The campaign will conclude with a community market in partnership with local groups, highlighting products from indigenous communities and farmers, as the hotel underscores its push to integrate sustainability into both operations and guest experience.