Savoy Hotel Manila promotes mindful stays with sustainability push

Beyond guest-facing initiatives, Savoy Hotel Manila continues to expand its “Farm On Program,” an urban gardening project that began with repurposed containers and has since developed into vertical and rooftop gardens.

The program has produced more than 400 kilos of vegetables and herbs, some of which are used by the hotel’s kitchen to reduce external sourcing, while a portion is donated to partner communities.

In a recent harvest, over 40 kilos of lettuce, bok choy and Thai basil were donated to Scholars of Sustenance Philippinesto support feeding programs. On 22 April, in line with Earth Day, another 16 kilos of produce were turned over to the organization for distribution to Pangarap Foundation beneficiaries.

“We are deeply grateful to our associates for their active participation in the Farm On Program and our sustainability initiatives. This allows them to build a deeper connection not only to their roles, but to a greater purpose—understanding that even the simplest actions can create a meaningful and lasting impact, not only for our Guests, but also for our partners who share our values and the communities we serve,” said General Manager Den Navarro.

To mark Earth Day, hotel associates also joined a “Mindful Walk” around Newport City, promoting wellness and environmental awareness.

Savoy Hotel Manila said it will continue to align its operations with sustainability goals, positioning mindful travel as part of its long-term strategy.