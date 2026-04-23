Savoy Hotel Manila promotes mindful stays with sustainability push

Savoy Hotel Manila is strengthening its push for sustainable and mindful travel, integrating eco-friendly practices into its guest experience and community programs.
The hotel said it is promoting a more purposeful way of staying, where sustainability is embedded in daily operations and guest interactions. Even before arrival, guests are encouraged to make conscious choices, from eco-friendly amenities to plant-based dining options.
Upon check-in, guests can access the hotel’s sustainability initiatives through a QR code on their key cards, allowing them to engage with its programs at their own pace. Green spaces across the property, including indoor plants and natural design elements, are also incorporated to create a more calming environment.
The approach has translated into increased interest, with the hotel’s “Mindful Stays, Meaningful Impact” package gaining traction since its launch on 15 January 2026. The hotel also reported growing participation in sustainability-driven activities.
Beyond guest-facing initiatives, Savoy Hotel Manila continues to expand its “Farm On Program,” an urban gardening project that began with repurposed containers and has since developed into vertical and rooftop gardens.
The program has produced more than 400 kilos of vegetables and herbs, some of which are used by the hotel’s kitchen to reduce external sourcing, while a portion is donated to partner communities.
In a recent harvest, over 40 kilos of lettuce, bok choy and Thai basil were donated to Scholars of Sustenance Philippinesto support feeding programs. On 22 April, in line with Earth Day, another 16 kilos of produce were turned over to the organization for distribution to Pangarap Foundation beneficiaries.
“We are deeply grateful to our associates for their active participation in the Farm On Program and our sustainability initiatives. This allows them to build a deeper connection not only to their roles, but to a greater purpose—understanding that even the simplest actions can create a meaningful and lasting impact, not only for our Guests, but also for our partners who share our values and the communities we serve,” said General Manager Den Navarro.
To mark Earth Day, hotel associates also joined a “Mindful Walk” around Newport City, promoting wellness and environmental awareness.
Savoy Hotel Manila said it will continue to align its operations with sustainability goals, positioning mindful travel as part of its long-term strategy.