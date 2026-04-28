Investigation underway over Kamuning shooting incident

According to the station commander, initial findings from Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) indicate that a .45 caliber firearm was used in the shooting.

Meanwhile, following the arrival of Kamuning Police Station 10, responding officers found one victim lying on the road and another inside a vehicle’s passenger seat, both suffering gunshot wounds.

The victims were immediately rushed to East Avenue Medical Center for urgent medical treatment, according to the police report.

Authorities also said the investigation is ongoing to determine the identities of the suspects, as well as the motive behind the attack.

The probe includes backtracking and forward tracking of CCTV footage, along with the collection of witness statements and other pieces of evidence.

For a more focused inquiry, the QCPD has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle and closely monitor the case until its resolution.

The QCPD assured the public that it remains on top of the situation and is conducting manhunt operations to apprehend those responsible.