Probe underway in GenSan shootout that killed child, suspect

“Gi-direct nato ang atong chief investigator pud nga makuhaan dayon og affidavit, unya ang atong mga witnesses pud,” Olaivar said in an interview, emphasizing the need to compare eyewitness accounts with physical and forensic evidence.

Incident in a densely populated area

According to police, officers responded Saturday to reports of indiscriminate gunfire in Purok Pandian, a residential area in Barangay Labangal characterized by closely packed homes, many made of light materials.

Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly opened fire at responding officers, prompting a shootout. Police said the environment posed significant risks both to civilians and to the officers themselves.

“Siyempre, light materials ang maong area… wala siya’y strong o hard cover, mao tong delikado kay gipaulanan man sila og bala sa suspek,” Olaivar explained, noting that officers had limited protection while under fire.

Questions on bullet origin, police response

A key focus of the investigation is the trajectory and origin of the bullet that struck the child. While initial assessments point to the suspect, authorities said this remains subject to verification through ballistic examination and witness corroboration.

Olaivar stressed that officers were expected to follow standard operating procedures and rules of engagement, including prioritizing civilian safety, but acknowledged that the situation escalated rapidly.

“Standard operating procedure… i-safety ang mga sibilyan… pero ato nga time, dili kontrol sa atong pulis… kay nagpabuto ang suspek,” he said.

The police are also reviewing whether body-worn cameras were used during the operation—an important factor in reconstructing the sequence of events and ensuring accountability.

“Kadto kay responde man… mahinabi si Police Major Cardos kung naa bay nagdala o recorded ba sa ilang body-worn camera,” Olaivar added, referring to the officer who led the response team.

Calls for clarity, accountability

The incident has raised concerns about operational risks in densely populated communities, particularly during armed encounters. While police maintain that the suspect’s actions triggered the firefight, the death of a minor has underscored the need for a transparent and evidence-based inquiry.

Local observers note that establishing a clear timeline—supported by forensic analysis, witness testimony, and possible video footage—will be critical in determining responsibility and preventing similar incidents.

Ongoing investigation

Olaivar assured the public that the investigation would be thorough and that updates would be released as soon as possible.

“Rest assured… ato gyud ng pagatutukan, para hatagan nato og progress report ang maong insidente,” he said.

As of this writing, authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims pending notification of their families. Further details, including ballistic findings and possible administrative reviews, are expected in the coming days.