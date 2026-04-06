Ex-PNP officer's murder suspects behind bars

While the victim was speaking on a mobile phone inside the house, one of the men shot her in the right temple, killing her instantly.

The suspects fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and the murder weapon.

Valenzuela City Police Chief Col. Joseph Talento formed a Special Investigation Team led by Major Randy Llanderal to solve the case. By reviewing CCTV footage, investigators determined the gunmen arrived in a silver Toyota Vios and met with two men, identified by the aliases “Tio” and “Rab.”

Police allege a third suspect, identified as “Men,” coordinated the meeting and directed Tio and Rab to bring the gunmen to the victim’s home.

Following the lead, authorities arrested Men and Tio in separate operations across the city Saturday afternoon.

During Tio’s arrest, police recovered a .38-caliber revolver without a serial number and approximately 55.28 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P375,904.