Technician dies installing stage of Shakira concert

The man suffered crushing injuries to his legs in a lifting system, the fire department said in a statement.

Workers managed to free the man and he was taken to hospital, but he did not survive, the state fire department (CBMERJ) said.

“Unfortunately, the technician passed away in hospital,” concert organizer Bonus Track said in a statement.

“Out of nowhere, we saw people running, and when we looked, the structure was on the ground,” Antonio Marcos Ferreira dos Santos, 51, who was on the beach at the time, told Agence France-Presse.

“People were saying that a man had gotten trapped underneath. People rushed over to pull him out.”