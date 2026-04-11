Woman hurt by falling scaffolding

A 23-year-old woman was injured after a scaffolding from a construction site fell and struck her in the face along Quintin Paredes Street in Binondo.
Based on a report from the Manila Police District (MPD) Police Station 11, the victim was was brought to the Metropolitan Hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. while the victim was walking in front of the One Financial Center construction site at the said location.
The victim was with a co-employee when the metal scaffolding fell.
The contractor may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries, the police said.