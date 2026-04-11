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Woman hurt by falling scaffolding

Woman hurt by falling scaffolding
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A 23-year-old woman was injured after a scaffolding from a construction site fell and struck her in the face along Quintin Paredes Street in Binondo.

Based on a report from the Manila Police District (MPD) Police Station 11, the victim was was brought to the Metropolitan Hospital for treatment.

Woman hurt by falling scaffolding
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The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. while the victim was walking in front of the One Financial Center construction site at the said location.

The victim was with a co-employee when the metal scaffolding fell.

The contractor may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries, the police said.

Binondo scaffolding accident
construction site injury Manila
reckless imprudence case PH

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