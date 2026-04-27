Sandiganbayan starts PHDO hearings vs Chiz

Earlier last week, Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez was also issued a PHDO in connection with investigations into his alleged involvement in the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

Individuals covered by a PHDO are barred from leaving the country while the cases against them are pending.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ombudsman said its filings were part of a “deliberate tactical sequence” and a “preliminary component” of its investigative process.

“These initial measures are designed to secure the State’s interests and prevent the flight of individuals or assets while the universe of cases continues to mature,” it said.

The hearings mark the latest development in the Ombudsman’s ongoing efforts to hold to account individuals linked to the alleged misappropriation of billions in public funds through ghost infrastructure projects.

Romualdez had previously named Escudero and former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, as key figures behind the 2025 General Appropriations Act, which he described as the “most corrupt budget in Philippine history.”