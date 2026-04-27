Sandiganbayan kicks off hearing into Escudero, Ngu PHDO

In a statement on Sunday, 26 April, the Ombudsman noted that their recent filings of petitions were part of their “deliberate tactical sequence” and was a mere “preliminary component” in its investigative pipeline.

“These initial measures are designed to secure the State’s interests and prevent the flight of individuals or assets while the universe of cases continue to mature,” it stated.

The hearings mark the latest development in the investigative body’s continued pursuit of holding all individuals linked to the malversation of billions of public funds through ghost infrastructure projects accountable.

Romualdez had previously cited Escudero along with former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co and Navotas City Lone District Rep. Toby Tiangco as the supposed orchestrators of the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) budget that had been touted as the most corrupt budget in Philippine history.