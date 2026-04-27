Sandiganbayan kicks off hearing into Escudero, Ngu PHDO

The Sandiganbayan Sixth Division had officially begun its hearings into the petition of the Office of the Ombudsman to issue a precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) on former senate president Francis “Chiz” Escudero and businessman Maynard Ngu.
The request had been submitted to the anti-graft court by the Ombudsman last Saturday, 25 April, where it was subsequently raffled off and granted to the mentioned division.
Earlier last week, Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez had also been issued with a PHDO in relation to investigations into his alleged involvement in the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.
Individuals who are given the order are prohibited from leaving the country while any ongoing cases are being currently undertaken against them.
In a statement on Sunday, 26 April, the Ombudsman noted that their recent filings of petitions were part of their “deliberate tactical sequence” and was a mere “preliminary component” in its investigative pipeline.
“These initial measures are designed to secure the State’s interests and prevent the flight of individuals or assets while the universe of cases continue to mature,” it stated.
The hearings mark the latest development in the investigative body’s continued pursuit of holding all individuals linked to the malversation of billions of public funds through ghost infrastructure projects accountable.
Romualdez had previously cited Escudero along with former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co and Navotas City Lone District Rep. Toby Tiangco as the supposed orchestrators of the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) budget that had been touted as the most corrupt budget in Philippine history.