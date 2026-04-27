San Pablo vice mayor linked to payroll scam

The mayor, who took office in July 2025 after previously serving as a barangay captain, stated that the alleged plot was established before his election.

He stressed that the complaint followed an extensive case buildup rather than “mere rumors.”

According to Gapangada, the investigation revealed that some individuals listed as active employees were actually living abroad while salaries were being collected in their names.

The mayor said his office has identified several people who are prepared to submit sworn affidavits attesting that their identities were used without their knowledge for illegal activities.

Gapangada called on other residents with information to come forward and support the efforts to hold Colago accountable for the alleged malversation of funds.

“For those people who would like to follow suit, those that were affected, please come out in the open,” Gapangada said.

Colago has not yet issued a formal response to the allegations.