San Pablo City Mayor seeks probe into alleged 'ghost employees' of Vice Mayor

Among the uncovered employees, Gapangada stated that their investigation revealed that some individuals were even receiving salaries despite already being abroad.

During their own probe, he also noted that they have gathered individuals that were prepared to submit their sworn affidavits to attest that their identities have been maliciously used in illegal activities.

Gapangada also encouraged other individuals that had information regarding the issue to be vocal and be part of his initiative to hold Colago accountable for his alleged malversation of funds.

“For those people who would like to follow suit, those that were affected, please come out in the open,” the mayor said.