San Pablo City Mayor seeks probe into alleged 'ghost employees' of Vice Mayor

San Pablo City Mayor Arcadio “Najie” Gapangada has filed a criminal complaint against his Vice Mayor Justin Colago at the Office of the Ombudsman this Monday over suspected misuse of public funds through a “ghost employee” scheme.
Gapangada stated that there were at least 100 individuals listed under the Human Resources under the office of Colago who were not the people receiving salaries from the government.
Furthermore, he said that the plot was already laid out even before he was elected into office in July of 2025, previously serving as a barangay captain in the city.
The mayor explained that their case was not built from mere rumors, instead undergoing a case buildup prior to presenting their case to the Ombudsman.
Among the uncovered employees, Gapangada stated that their investigation revealed that some individuals were even receiving salaries despite already being abroad.
During their own probe, he also noted that they have gathered individuals that were prepared to submit their sworn affidavits to attest that their identities have been maliciously used in illegal activities.
Gapangada also encouraged other individuals that had information regarding the issue to be vocal and be part of his initiative to hold Colago accountable for his alleged malversation of funds.
“For those people who would like to follow suit, those that were affected, please come out in the open,” the mayor said.