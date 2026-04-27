French teen licks vending machine straw, faces jail

The teenager is studying in Singapore, according to court records.

The public nuisance offense carries a jail term of up to three months and a fine.

A second charge of committing mischief said Maximilien knew that he was “likely to cause wrongful loss or damage” to iJooz, the company operating the vending machine which had to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser.

The mischief offense carries a punishment of up to two years in jail on conviction and a fine, according to the charge sheet.

Both offenses were allegedly committed on 12 March.

The charges were lodged before a district court last Friday, and the next hearing will be on 22 May.

The­newspaper said the video “quickly went viral, sparking shock and concern among netizens.”