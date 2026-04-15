SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
WORLD

American streamer jailed for public nuisance

AMONG Johnny Somali’s stunt video shows him spilling a cup noodle soup on a table at a Seoul convenience store.
AMONG Johnny Somali’s stunt video shows him spilling a cup noodle soup on a table at a Seoul convenience store.ILLUSTRATION BY CHATGPT
Published on

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) — An American YouTuber who caused outrage for filming himself kissing a statue commemorating Korean wartime sex slaves has been sentenced to six months in prison for public nuisance and other offenses, a court in Seoul said on Wednesday.

Johnny Somali, 25, gained notoriety several years ago for recording himself doing a series of provocative stunts in South Korea and Japan, and streaming them on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch.

AMONG Johnny Somali’s stunt video shows him spilling a cup noodle soup on a table at a Seoul convenience store.
Ex-S.Korea leader Yoon gets life in prison over insurrection

South Korean authorities indicted Somali — whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael — in 2024 on public order violations and obstruction of business, and banned him from leaving the country.

“The court has sentenced him to six months in prison,” a representative of the Seoul Western District Court told Agence France-Presse when asked about Somali’s case on Wednesday.

The court said in a later statement that his charges included violating the Minor Offenses Act — which covers a wide variety of public order crimes — obstruction of business, and distribution of false video content.

Somali previously built a viral internet following while engaging in disruptive acts such as spilling cup noodle soup on a table at a Seoul convenience store and playing loud North Korean music in public.

Johnny Somali sentencing South Korea
American YouTuber prison Seoul 2026
public nuisance case Seoul Western District Court

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph