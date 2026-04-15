American streamer jailed for public nuisance

South Korean authorities indicted Somali — whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael — in 2024 on public order violations and obstruction of business, and banned him from leaving the country.

“The court has sentenced him to six months in prison,” a representative of the Seoul Western District Court told Agence France-Presse when asked about Somali’s case on Wednesday.

The court said in a later statement that his charges included violating the Minor Offenses Act — which covers a wide variety of public order crimes — obstruction of business, and distribution of false video content.

Somali previously built a viral internet following while engaging in disruptive acts such as spilling cup noodle soup on a table at a Seoul convenience store and playing loud North Korean music in public.