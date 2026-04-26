Lacson dismisses coup talk

“There is definitely an attempt, but this is outside the AFP. Those behind this could only recruit a few, if at all, from inside the AFP,” Lacson said.

The former Philippine National Police chief added that his police contacts have not seen indications that the effort is gaining traction.

Lacson, who served in the military and police service from 1971 to 2001, said the professionalism of the armed services makes any unconstitutional takeover unlikely.

“So long as the AFP is professional, and I would like to believe it is, there is no compelling reason to have a military junta or another People Power revolution,” he said.

He reiterated his opposition to proposals for a “military-backed reset” or junta, stressing that public frustration over corruption issues should be addressed through constitutional means.

Lacson also discussed the possible impeachment trial of Duterte, reminding senators to avoid statements or actions that could create the impression of bias.