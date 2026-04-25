Philippine Fleet, JMSDF to boost naval cooperation, joint maritime security

The visit comes amid Japan’s expanded participation in Exercise Balikatan 2026, involving approximately 1,400 personnel and the deployment of Type 88 Surface-to-Ship Missile systems—marking a significant step in Japan’s growing operational role in the region.

Such engagements also reinforce both nations’ shared commitment to a rules-based international order, particularly the principles of freedom of navigation, respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"This engagement underscores the accelerating defense partnership between the Philippines and Japan," Rear Admiral Orbe said, citing the deployment of JMSDF vessels JS Ikazuchi, JS Shimokita, and JS Ise as key contributors to enhancing joint operational readiness and promoting a stable and secure maritime environment.