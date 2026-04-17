Philippine Army, Japan ground force deepen defense ties in third talks

The JGSDF also sent a delegation to participate for the first time in Exercise Salaknib, which involves Filipino and American ground forces in various warfighting activities. Meanwhile, the Philippine Army and the Philippine Marine Corps joined the 8th Staff Talks with the JGSDF in Tokyo on 8 April 2026.

During the recent engagements, key officials from the Philippine Army, Philippine Marine Corps and JGSDF discussed the future direction of defense exchanges. The high-level talks, held regularly since 2015, highlight the deepening partnership among the forces.

The Philippine delegation also conducted visits to JGSDF facilities, including its Chemical School and 1st Airborne Brigade, where both sides explored further joint training initiatives aimed at improving interoperability.

The Philippine Army said it remains committed to advancing defense cooperation with Japan and other like-minded nations amid evolving regional and global security challenges.