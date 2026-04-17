Philippine Army, Japan ground force deepen defense ties in third talks

The Philippine Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force reaffirmed their growing defense partnership during their third high-level talks held via video teleconference on 14 April 2026.
Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete and JGSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Arai Masayoshi exchanged views on the regional security environment and discussed the current status and future direction of Japan-Philippines defense cooperation.
Both sides emphasized the importance of sustained communication at all levels and agreed to strengthen collaboration through expanded joint training, as well as cooperation in defense equipment and technology.
The latest talks build on previous engagements between the two leaders, including their bilateral meeting in Ichigaya, Tokyo on 16 December 2025 and their interaction during the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference in September 2025.
The JGSDF also sent a delegation to participate for the first time in Exercise Salaknib, which involves Filipino and American ground forces in various warfighting activities. Meanwhile, the Philippine Army and the Philippine Marine Corps joined the 8th Staff Talks with the JGSDF in Tokyo on 8 April 2026.
During the recent engagements, key officials from the Philippine Army, Philippine Marine Corps and JGSDF discussed the future direction of defense exchanges. The high-level talks, held regularly since 2015, highlight the deepening partnership among the forces.
The Philippine delegation also conducted visits to JGSDF facilities, including its Chemical School and 1st Airborne Brigade, where both sides explored further joint training initiatives aimed at improving interoperability.
The Philippine Army said it remains committed to advancing defense cooperation with Japan and other like-minded nations amid evolving regional and global security challenges.