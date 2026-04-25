Man nabbed for threat using toy gun

When the victim denied any knowledge, the suspect allegedly became enraged, pulled out a firearm, and threatened to shoot, prompting the victim to flee.

The incident was immediately reported to nearby patrolling police officers, prompting a swift response. The suspect was later tracked down and positively identified, leading to his arrest.

Recovered from his possession during a lawful search was a 9mm Glock replica with a magazine tucked into his waistband. The suspect failed to present documents authorizing possession of the firearm.

Criminal complaints for grave threats and violation of Republic Act 10591 will be filed against the suspect through inquest proceedings before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Gun replicas are considered real firearms when used in the commission of a crime.