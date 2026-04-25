Go cites sports laws, bills at golf event

The event was organized by former Philippine Sports Commission commissioner and former PBA player Ramon Fernandez.

Go cited the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) under Republic Act (RA) 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored. Located in New Clark City, Tarlac, the academy combines secondary education with sports training for student-athletes.

He also cited Senate Bill 171, which seeks to establish regional NAS campuses nationwide, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Go said SB 407 seeks to amend RA 10699, or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, to include incentives for para-athletes.

Meanwhile, SB 413 seeks to institutionalize the Philippine National Games, while Senate Bill No. 678 seeks to establish a national collegiate multi-sport tournament.

Go also cited support for the repair and improvement of sports facilities, including the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Since 2019, the Philippines has won its first Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and added two more gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“As chairman of the Committee on Sports, I continue to support our country’s sports programs because I believe sports help steer our people away from harmful vices. Get into sports, stay away from drugs, to keep us healthy and fit,” he said in Filipino.

“Thank you to everyone who supported El Presidente. Good luck to all the players and congratulations to all the winners,” he added.