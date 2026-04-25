DoH urges checkups, blood donation

Dr. Vaniza E. Bagolbol, medical officer of DoH 10’s NonCommunicable Diseases Cluster, said many serious conditions show no symptoms in their early stages. “Regular check-ups are important because many diseases do not show symptoms early. Preventive consultations allow health professionals to detect problems, manage risks and guide individuals in maintaining their overall health,” she said.

Early screening helps detect and treat illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis and various cancers before they worsen. DoH noted that many Filipinos delay checkups due to cost or the belief that treatment is only needed when pain appears.

To address this, the government is promoting programs under Universal Health Care, including the PhilHealth Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, which offers consultations, laboratory tests and medicines. “The message is clear: make your health a priority by making regular consultation a habit,” Bagolbol said.